Germany seeking alternative, broader nuclear deal with Iran

Germany is looking for an alternative, broader nuclear accord with Iran in place of the existing agreement which is "no longer enough", German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said Friday.

His remarks came while Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said that the country will not negotiate over an already-negotiated agreement.

Addressing the "Mediterranean Dialogue" on Thursday, Zarif ruled out the possibility of re-negotiating over the JCPOA. He said Washington withdrew from the deal not from the United Nations so the US has to oblige to its commitments under the UN Security Council Resolution 2231.

The Trump administration violated the UNSCR 2231 and now the US is in no position to set new conditions in the issue, he added.

The remarks come as newly-elect US President Joe Biden has voiced readiness for returning to the nuclear deal, and meanwhile, has said it will pursue to negotiate Iran’s missile program in a new deal.

