  1. Politics
Dec 4, 2020, 4:31 PM

Germany seeking alternative, broader nuclear deal with Iran

Germany seeking alternative, broader nuclear deal with Iran

TEHRAN, Dec. 04 (MNA) – In line with the US regarding its conditions for returning to the JCPOA, Germany announced that it is looking for an alternative, broader nuclear accord with Iran in place of the existing agreement which is "no longer enough".

Germany is looking for an alternative, broader nuclear accord with Iran in place of the existing agreement which is "no longer enough", German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said Friday.

His remarks came while Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said that the country will not negotiate over an already-negotiated agreement.

Addressing the "Mediterranean Dialogue" on Thursday, Zarif ruled out the possibility of re-negotiating over the JCPOA. He said Washington withdrew from the deal not from the United Nations so the US has to oblige to its commitments under the UN Security Council Resolution 2231.

The Trump administration violated the UNSCR 2231 and now the US is in no position to set new conditions in the issue, he added.

The remarks come as newly-elect US President Joe Biden has voiced readiness for returning to the nuclear deal, and meanwhile, has said it will pursue to negotiate Iran’s missile program in a new deal.

ZZ/5087586

News Code 166735

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 1 + 6 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News