Headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Dec. 7

JCPOA-related anxiety of Saudi rulers

IRGC spokesman: Fakhrizadeh assassination led by satellites

What are effects of easing of tensions between Qatar, Saudi Arabia on regional equations?

Iranian COVID vaccine goes to human trial

Foreign Policy: Biden should not set conditions for returning to JCPOA

Three Iranian COVID vaccines to acquire license

IRGC deputy cmdr: AI used for assassination of Fakhrizade

Trial and error enough, take coronavirus seriously!

Flood hits Bushehr, S Iran

Reverse-engineering of most important seized US-made drone RQ170

End of unilateral privileges by start of installing advanced centrifuges

Unrest in Paris; furious people set cars ablaze

Trump says he has not lost, vows to see Biden in court

Bloomberg: 10 Iranian fuel tanks embark for Venezuela

