Headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Dec. 7

Aftab:
JCPOA-related anxiety of Saudi rulers
Ebtekar:
IRGC spokesman: Fakhrizadeh assassination led by satellites
What are effects of easing of tensions between Qatar, Saudi Arabia on regional equations?
Etemad:
Iranian COVID vaccine goes to human trial
Ettela’at:
Foreign Policy: Biden should not set conditions for returning to JCPOA
Three Iranian COVID vaccines to acquire license
Javan:
IRGC deputy cmdr: AI used for assassination of Fakhrizade
Jomhuri Eslami:
Trial and error enough, take coronavirus seriously!
Flood hits Bushehr, S Iran
Khorasan:
Reverse-engineering of most important seized US-made drone RQ170
Kayhan:
End of unilateral privileges by start of installing advanced centrifuges
Unrest in Paris; furious people set cars ablaze
Trump says he has not lost, vows to see Biden in court
Bloomberg: 10 Iranian fuel tanks embark for Venezuela
