‘Sheep Will Devour Us’ goes to UK Minute Shorts competitions

Co-directed by Mostafa Rostampour and Atefeh Rezaiyan, ‘Sheep Will Devour Us’ is among the selected works to vie at the first edition of the Minute Shorts competitions in the UK.

‘Sheep Will Devour Us’ is about a woman named Tahereh, who is a victim of very young age marriage. She, who has suffered the aftermath of such a tradition, is trying hard to avoid such a destiny for her younger sister.

The short film has already been screened at a number of global events, including the Heritage film festival in the US, the Barcelona Human Rights Film Festival in Spain, and the Eastern Europe International Movie Awards in Turkey.

The first edition of the Minute Shorts competitions will be held on January 10-17, 2021.

