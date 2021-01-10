  1. Culture
Jan 10, 2021, 1:07 PM

'Sheep Will Devour Us’ wins awards at Power Screen filmfest.

'Sheep Will Devour Us’ wins awards at Power Screen filmfest.

TEHRAN, Jan. 10 (MNA) – Iranian short film ‘Sheep Will Devour Us’ has won two awards at the Screen Power Film Festival in the UK.

Co-directed by Mostafa Rostampour and Atefeh Rezaiyan, the Iranian film won the monthly award for the Best Sound Design and the Best Foreign Short Film of the event in December 2020.

‘Sheep Will Devour Us’ is about a woman named Tahereh, who is a victim of very young age marriage. She, who has suffered the aftermath of such a tradition, is trying hard to avoid such a destiny for her younger sister.

The short film has been screened at a number of global events, including the Heritage film festival in the US, the Barcelona Human Rights Film Festival in Spain, Muestra Itinerante De Cine Mx (MICMX) in Mexico, the first edition of the Minute Shorts competitions in the UK, the third edition of the Meihodo International Youth Visual Media Festival in Japan, and the Eastern Europe International Movie Awards in Turkey.

Screen Power Film Festival is an international cinematic showcase that celebrates and rewards powerful films from all around the world, through monthly, quarterly and annual contests.

MR/5118151

News Code 168317

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 5 + 9 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News