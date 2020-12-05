"Iris Ng" to hold online master class in “Cinéma Vérité”

Ng is recognized as a versatile cinematographer who lends her patience, creativity, intuition, and skill to bring a director’s vision to the screen.

She is known for her work on Sarah Polley's 2013 multi award-winning documentary Stories We Tell, and her work on the 4-time Emmy Award-winning documentary series Making A Murderer.

For over a decade, Iris has collaborated with filmmakers such as Min Sook Lee, Vikram Jayanti, Fredrik Gertten, Phyllis Ellis, and Alexis Bloom.

Her work has been showcased at prestigious film festivals around the world and broadcast on Netflix, BBC, A&E, CNN, CBC, PBS, and Field Of Vision.

Her recent work includes Michelle Latimer's short documentary NUUCA (Sundance, TIFF, Berlin Film Festival), A Better Man (Hot Docs, DOC NYC), Migrant Dreams which won the 2017 Hillman Prize for Journalism, and Sandi Tan's Shirkers (LA Film Critic's Association and Sundance award winner).

The festival has several sections including National, International, and Martyr Avini Prize, Entrepreneurship Documentary Competition, Corona Virus Special Section, Side Sections and commemorations.

In the meantime, several expert workshops, master talks as well as master classes will be held in this international cinematic event.

The national competition section comprises the short, mid-length and feature-length documentaries.

The international section of this edition will be held in non-competition format due to the spread of coronavirus.

The international section of the festival also enjoys numerous non-competition sections such Special Displays, Mirror of a Festival, Portrait, Perspective of One Country Documentary Cinema, Chile Documentary Cinema, Masters of 2020 as well as 13 Editions & 13 Films.

Due to the spread of Corona virus, this edition of the festival will be held in online and remote format via utilizing the national platform in the country.

According to the director of the festival Mohammad Hamidi-Moqaddam, so far, 894 films have been submitted to the different sections of the event.

MA/PR