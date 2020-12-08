Dhaka Intl. Film Festival host 4 Iranian titles

Iranian documentary 'Dark Days' directed by Niloufar Zaman, has been accepted to vie at the section of 'female filmmakers' of the 19th Dhaka International Film Festival.

'Arsu' by Abdullah Kazemi, ‘The Dreamer’ by Mehran Hemmatzadeh, and 'The Tale of Ibrahim' by Houman Fakhteh will be screened at "Short and Independent Films" section.

200 feature and short films from 60 countries have been selected for screening in different sections of the festival.

Dhaka International Film Festival (DIFF) is a biennial film festival held in Dhaka, Bangladesh. Established in 1992, the festival was initially organized on annual basis but became a biennial event since 1995. DIFF is one of the most prestigious film events in Bangladesh, dedicated to introducing the mainstream global cinema to the local filmmakers as well as to promote healthy cine culture within Bangladesh.

The 19th edition of the festival will be held on January 16-24, 2021.

