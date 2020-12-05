‘The 11th Step’ wins at Polish film festival

The film, won the best prize at the Children section of the event, which was held online on November, 23-28.

Made by the cutout technique, the eleven-minute animation is produced by Iran's Institute for Intellectual Development of Children and Young Adults.

'The 11th Step' is about a little lion cub that is born in a zoo and lives in a cage that is only ten steps long. On the eleventh step he bangs his head against the bars, but one day the zookeeper leaves the cage door open. However, the lion cub never dares to take one more step toward its freedom.

The animation has been screened in several international events, including the Supertoon International Animation Festival in Croatia and the Annecy International Animated Film Festival in France. It was also screened at the 28th Zagreb Animafest from 28 September to 3 October 2020.

MR/5087876