‘Parva’ receives 'Award of Merit' of Accolade Competition

‘Parva’ is about a young man named Khosrow Amiri. Khosrow who is now in his early 30s does not have a good job. He does his best to change his job conditions and in doing so he faces some challenges.

The cast includes Asieh Soltani, Vahid Mirzabeigi, Mehrdad Bakhshi, Farzad Baqeri, Zeinab Shabani, Mohammad Shami and Mohammad Gohari.

Established in 2003, Accolade is unique and the industry leader of virtual film competitions. Attracting both powerhouse companies as well as talented new filmmakers, it is an unparalleled, truly international awards competition, not a traditional film festival – which allows filmmakers from around the world to enter their films in this prestigious competition.

