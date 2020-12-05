"Cinema Verite” to commemorate 3 veteran documentarians

Kamran Shirdel:

Shirdel was born 21 June 1939 in Tehran. He is an Iranian documentarian. He studied architecture and urbanism at the University of Rome and film direction at the Centro Sperimentale di Cinematografia of Rome, graduating in 1964. He worked as an assistant director with John Huston on The Bible before making his diploma film, Gli Specchi (The Mirrors), in Rome. He returned to Iran and started his career in 1965.

Shirdel is the founder and director of the Kish International Documentary Film Festival which is held yearly in the January in Kish Island in the Persian Gulf. He is also the managing director of Filmgrafic Co. Shirdel was appointed as Il Cavaliere Della Republica Italiana and received the Medals of La Stella Della Solidarieta Italiana in a ceremony held in Farmanieh Palace in Tehran in May 2010.

So far, he has produced more than 130 films during 55 years and has managed to win several awards from different films festivals in Iran, Japan, Poland, Portugal, Italy, etc.

Mahvash Sheikholeslami:

Sheikholeslami was born in 1363 and has been graduated from Cinema School in London. So far she has produced and organized several TV series and documentaries. Sheikholeslami also won several awards from different film festivals in Iran, Finland, etc.

Farshad Fadaian:

Fadaian is a photographer, documentary filmmaker, researcher, editor, producer and director. So far he has directed over 70 documentary films and managed to win numerous awards film festivals.

The festival has several sections including National, International, and Martyr Avini Prize, Entrepreneurship Documentary Competition, CoronaVirus Special Section, Side Sections and commemorations.

In the meantime, several expert workshops, master talks as well as masterclasses will be held in this international cinematic event.

The national competition section comprises the short, mid-length and feature-length documentaries.

The international section of this edition will be held in non-competition format due to the spread of coronavirus.

The international section of the festival also enjoys numerous non-competition sections such Special Displays, Mirror of a Festival, Portrait, Perspective of One Country Documentary Cinema, Chile Documentary Cinema, Masters of 2020 as well as 13 Editions & 13 Films.

Due to the spread of Coronavirus, this edition of the festival will be held in online and remote format via utilizing the national platform in the country.

According to the director of the festival Mohammad Hamidi-Moqaddam, so far, 894 films have been submitted to the different sections of the event.

