'H2 Hope' to go on screen at SIGGRAPH Asia 2020

The animation is created by Tala Porbaha and narrates the story of the significance of water with the participation of 20 children and teenagers.

'H2 Hope' has also taken part at the Bucheon International Fantasy Film Festival and the Comics and Animation Festival in Greece.

The 13th ACM SIGGRAPH Conference and Exhibition on Computer Graphics and Interactive Techniques in Asia will take place in a fully virtual format this year. The annual event, which rotates around the Asian region on normal circumstances, attracts the most respected technical and creative people from all over the world who are excited by research, science, art, animation, gaming, interactivity, education and emerging technologies.

The 13th edition of the event started on December 4 in Daegu, South Korea and will be finished on December 13, 2020.

ZZ/5087833