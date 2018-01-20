Iranian Taekwondo outfit wins one bronze at WT Grand Slam

Iran’s national team that had participated in the first WT Grand Slam with five athletes in the men’s section and two in women’s, left the competitions with a bronze medal.

In the competitions held on Saturday (January 20), Farzan Ashourzadeh (-58kg) was defeated against Korean Kim Tae-hun after triumphing over Jack Wooley from Ireland. Ebrahim Safari from the same weight division lost to his Chinese rival and left the competitions.

Sajjad Mardani won a bronze in +80kg weight division in the third week of the competitions after scoring wins against South Koean Seung-Hwan Lee (12-11), Azerbaijani Radik Isaev (11-7) and Croatian Veran Golec (9-4).

The first World Taekwondo Grand Slam is held in December 2017 to January 2018 in Wuxi, China with athletes from around the world vying for titles.

