Azeri defense min. condemns assassination of ‘Dr.Fakhrizadeh’

In his message of condolences, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov expressed his condolences to the Chief of General Staff of Iran’s Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Hossein Bagheri and Iranian Minister of Defense Brigadier General Amir Hatami on the assassination of Dr. Mohsen Fakhrizadeh.

While strongly condemning the "treacherous assassination" of martyr Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, Azeri defense minister offered his condolences on this "sad" incident.

Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, who headed its Organization of Defensive Innovation and Research (SPND), was targeted on Friday in a multi-pronged attack involving at least one explosion and small fire by a number of assailants in Absard city of Damavand County, Tehran province.

