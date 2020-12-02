Iran scientist assassination a state terrorism

Speaking in his meeting with Iran’s Ambassador to the Russian Federation Kazem Jalali on Wed., Konstantin Kasachov called on Tehran to start an investigation to prove the involvement of foreign forces in the terror attack on ‘Fakhrizadeh’.

He expressed condolences to the Iranian nation on the assassination of nuclear scientist ‘Fakhrizadeh’ and described this incident as a clear example of 'state terrorism' with a very high probability of being organized from outside Iran.

In this bilateral meeting, the prospects of expanding parliamentary ties between Iran and Russia were also discussed.

Fakhrizadeh, who headed the Iranian Defense Ministry’s Organization of Defensive Innovation and Research (known by its acronym SPND), was targeted on Friday in a multi-pronged attack involving at least one explosion and small fire by a number of assailants in Absard city of Damavand County, Tehran Province.

