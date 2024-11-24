Iran making preparations to respond to Israeli aggression

"Military officials are working on plans and various strategies to respond to Israel," Larijani said in a recent interview with the local Tasnim news agency.

The advisor to the Leader pointed to his recent trip to Syria and Lebanon, saying that, "The high morale I saw in Hezbollah commanders on my recent trip was spectacular. Netanyahu claims Hezbollah's military equipment is destroyed. But I would like to ask him have the Hezbollah forces brought down their military equipment from Mars?"

"I did not hear anyone talking in Lebanon about removing Hezbollah from political equations; the resistance is an important reality in Lebanon," he said.

Larijani noted that the Israeli troops have not advanced in south Lebanon as they have faced stiff resistance from Hezbollah.

Iran confirmed on Saturday, October 26 that the Israeli regime had attacked some of its air defense positions, though it declared that most of the missiles fired were intercepted successfully.

Iran has declared that it will respond to the Israeli regime's aggression on its sovereignty more powerfully than the two other previous True Promise operations.

MNA