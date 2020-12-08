  1. Politics
World's ambassadors sign Memorial Book of Martyr Fakhrizadeh

TEHRAN, Dec. 08 (MNA) – A number high-ranking officials of the world condemned the assassination of Martyr Mohsen Fakhrizadeh by signing the Memorial Book of the Iranian top nuclear scientist at the presence of Defence Minister Hatami.

After signing the Memorial Book of Martyr Mohsen Fakhrizadeh at the Ministry of Defense and Armed Forces Logistics, A number of ambassadors and high-ranking officials of the world condemned the assassination of Iranian top nuclear scientist.

Ambassadors, officials, and military figures of Iraq, Libya, Venezuela, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Palestine, Pakistan, Syria, Turkey, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Nicaragua, South Africa, Oman, Yemen, ECO, Azerbaijan, Serbia, Mexico, and North Korea expressed their condolences to the Iranian nation, the armed forces and the government.

Fakhrizadeh, who headed the Iranian Defense Ministry’s Organization of Defensive Innovation and Research (known by its acronym SPND), was targeted on November 27 in a multi-pronged attack in Absard city of Damavand County, Tehran province.

