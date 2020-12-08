World's ambassadors sign Memorial Book of Martyr Fakhrizadeh

After signing the Memorial Book of Martyr Mohsen Fakhrizadeh at the Ministry of Defense and Armed Forces Logistics, A number of ambassadors and high-ranking officials of the world condemned the assassination of Iranian top nuclear scientist.

Ambassadors, officials, and military figures of Iraq, Libya, Venezuela, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Palestine, Pakistan, Syria, Turkey, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Nicaragua, South Africa, Oman, Yemen, ECO, Azerbaijan, Serbia, Mexico, and North Korea expressed their condolences to the Iranian nation, the armed forces and the government.

Fakhrizadeh, who headed the Iranian Defense Ministry’s Organization of Defensive Innovation and Research (known by its acronym SPND), was targeted on November 27 in a multi-pronged attack in Absard city of Damavand County, Tehran province.

