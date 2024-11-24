Cuba warns Israeli threats on Iran would escalate tension

The top Cuban diplomat issued the warning on his X account late on Saturday.

We warn of Israeli threats to attack Iranian nuclear facilities. Such actions would lead to escalation of the conflict in West Asia, with serious consequences for the region and the world, Rodríguez said in his post shared in Spanish.

He added that provocations are possible as the regime has been granted impunity by its supporters.

Last week, the Cuban minister also condemned the impunity enjoyed by Israel over its intensifying massacre of people in Gaza and Lebanon, stressing that Israel should end its genocide in West Asia.

MA/IRN