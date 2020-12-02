Iran calls on wolrd to condemn Fakhrizadeh's assassination

He made the remarks addressing the 'International Seminar on Unilateral Coercive Measures and their impacts under the shadow of COVID19' held via videoconference and co-sponsored by Iranian, Cuban, and Venezuelan diplomatic missions in Vienna.

UN Special Rapporteur, head of South-South cooperation and ambassadors of 38 countries took part in the International Seminar on US unlawful Coercive Measures.

In this seminar, Gharibabadi said, "While Iran is under US inhumane sanctions, a prominent Iranian scientist named Dr. Mohsen Fakhrizadeh was assassinated, which is completely contrary to international law, the principles of the UN Charter, and fundamental human rights."

"Martyr Fakhrizadeh, as a physicist and university professor, had carried out various scientific activities in various fields. One of his last services was his prominent role in the production of the first indigenous corona test kit in Iran, which was had a key role in Iran's anti-corona virus efforts."

"We strongly condemn this terrorist act and call on all relevant countries and international organizations to strongly and clearly condemn this terrorist act," he underlined.

"Iran has used all its power to prevent and control the spread of this highly contagious virus, but the unilateral and coercive US measures have severely limited our ability to finance the imports of humanitarian items in this regard," Ghariabadi said addressing the coronavirus pandemic in Iran.

"No nation can address such challenges per se and the only tool available for this purpose is cooperation and solidarity among countries," he added.

"The US such inhumane acts seriously affect the health and lives of Iranians and other nations."

Gharibabadi underlined that "While the US government claims that its sanctions regime has provided exemptions for humanitarian imports, this claim is untrue, and in practice, these exemptions have not been able to motivate traders, companies, and banks to take risks for exporting and financing the exempted humanitarian goods."

"Now is the time for the international community to reject such a criminal act and call on the United States to immediately lift all its illegal sanctions so that the targeted countries can better deal with the virus."

At the end of the seminar, a joint statement was issued by 19 countries of Iran, Russia, China, South Africa, Pakistan, Nicaragua, Cuba, Venezuela, Myanmar, Syria, Namibia, Palestine, Belarus, North Korea, Zimbabwe, Bolivia, Burundi, Eritrea, and Laos, condemning unilateral sanctions and US illegal acts and demanded revocation of such human rights violations.

