World urged accountability of 'scientist terror perpetrators'

Iran’s Embassy in The Hague stressed that the Islamic Republic of Iran expects all countries in the world, especially countries such as the Netherlands, which claims to promote human rights, the rule of law and fight against insecurity.

While condemning this gross violation of international law, the Islamic Republic of Iran also expects the Netherlands to explicitly demand for accountability of perpetrators of this terrorist attack.

There are various evidence, showing that the Zionist regime was behind this terrorist attack on Iranian scientist 'Fakhrizadeh', the statement is read.

Mohsen Fakhrizadeh's last service to the Iranian people was the production of coronavirus diagnostic kits as well as monitoring the national project to produce the COVID-19 vaccine to alleviate the pain and suffering under medical terrorism by Israel's closest ally, the United States.

Fakhrizadeh's assassination is a clear violation of the rights of nations, a blatant blow to universally recognized human rights norms and disregard to the international law, the embassy stressed.

Fakhrizadeh, who headed the Iranian Defense Ministry’s Organization of Defensive Innovation and Research (known by its acronym SPND), was targeted on Friday in a multi-pronged attack involving at least one explosion and small fire by a number of assailants in Absard city of Damavand County, Tehran Province.

MA/IRN84132863