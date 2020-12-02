  1. Politics
Dec 2, 2020, 3:39 PM

Iran envoy:

'We know who was behind Fakhrizadeh's assassination'

'We know who was behind Fakhrizadeh's assassination'

TEHRAN, Dec. 02 (MNA) – Iranian ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali has stated that the Islamic Republic knows who is responsible for the assassination of nuclear physicist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh.

"In general, it is not big news that our enemies use terrorism against Iran. Moreover, we know who is behind everything, including some governments", Jalali told the broadcaster Rossiya 24.

"At the moment, all of the direct and indirect evidence we possess suggests that Israel is behind the attack, as it was before," he added.

Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, who headed its Organization of Defensive Innovation and Research (SPND), was targeted on Friday in a multi-pronged attack involving at least one explosion and small fire by a number of assailants in Absard city of Damavand County, Tehran province.

According to the Public Relations Office of the Ministry of Defense, the prominent physicist was sent to hospital immediately but was martyred due to the wounds he had sustained in the terrorist assault.

During the conflict, the security team protecting Iranian scientist were also injured and transferred to hospital.

ZZ/SPUTNIK

News Code 166677

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 9 + 0 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News