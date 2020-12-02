'We know who was behind Fakhrizadeh's assassination'

"In general, it is not big news that our enemies use terrorism against Iran. Moreover, we know who is behind everything, including some governments", Jalali told the broadcaster Rossiya 24.

"At the moment, all of the direct and indirect evidence we possess suggests that Israel is behind the attack, as it was before," he added.

Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, who headed its Organization of Defensive Innovation and Research (SPND), was targeted on Friday in a multi-pronged attack involving at least one explosion and small fire by a number of assailants in Absard city of Damavand County, Tehran province.

According to the Public Relations Office of the Ministry of Defense, the prominent physicist was sent to hospital immediately but was martyred due to the wounds he had sustained in the terrorist assault.

During the conflict, the security team protecting Iranian scientist were also injured and transferred to hospital.

