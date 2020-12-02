Iranian filmmakers, cinema artists slam Fakhrizadeh assassin.

TEHRAN, Dec. 02 (MNA) – A number of Iranian filmmakers, documentarians and cinema artists in a statement slammed the assassination of Iran's scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh.

"Now we as a group of documentarians and documentary filmmakers are ready to condemn the assassination of this great man, to introduce to the world his scientific path and his efforts for peace" the statement reads.

Fakhrizadeh was assassinated by terrorists in a terrorist attack near the capital Tehran on Friday (Nov 27, 2020).

During the exchange of fires, the security team protecting Iranian scientists were also injured and transferred to hospital.

HJ/PR