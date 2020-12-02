Iranian filmmakers urge UN to condemn Fakhrizadeh terror

Iranian Filmmakers Union urged UN Secretary-General António Guterres to condemn the assassination of Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh in a letter on Wednesday.

Referring to the assassination of Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh and Lt. General Soleimani, The Union noted that terror is against the UN humanitarian goals and the Convention on Human Rights and that silence is contrary to the obligations and laws of the United Nations.

Iranian Filmmakers further called on the UN to condemn this inhumane act of terror.

Iran seeks to ensure regional security and stability, however, US support for the Zionist regime’s terrorism doubles instability in the region, the Union added, saying that the international community must take acceptable measures in response to the assassination of Martyr Mohsen Fakhrizadeh.

Iranian nuclear scientist, Mohsen Fakhrizadeh-Mahabadi, was martyred in a terrorist attack on Friday.

Fakhrizadeh-Mahavadi was targeted on Friday in a multi-pronged attack involving at least one explosion and small fire by a number of assailants in Absard city of Damavand County, Tehran province.

