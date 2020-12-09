Khaf-Herat railway can transport 1mn passengers annually

Speaking in an interview with IRNA on Wed. at the threshold of the official launch of Khaf-Herat Railway, Abbas Khatibi reiterated that with the operation of Khaf railway line in southeast Khorasan Razavi province to Herat in northwestern Afghanistan, it is predicted that one million passengers will be transported annually via this railway between the two countries of Iran and Afghanistan.

Turning to the activity of regular passenger flights between Mashhad and Herat, he said, “In addition, travel of people in this region via road is very high, so Khaf-Herat railway, as a travel route, will have its own specific attraction as well.”

In the first year of operation of this railway, necessary planning has been made to transport 300,000 passengers via Khaf-Herat Railway, he added.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Khatibi pointed to the transport of goods via this railway and added, “It is predicted that three million tons of goods and cargo will be transported in the first year of operation of Khaf-Herat Railway, expandable to six million tons of goods in subsequent years.”

As long as 220 km, Khaf-Herat Railway, has been constructed in four sections, three of which were built by the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Of total 220 km, 77 km of which has been constructed inside Iran within the framework of two sections while 66 km of which has continued as the third section from zero border point to Roznak Station in Ghorian city of Herat province in Afghanistan.

