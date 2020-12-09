Khaf-Herat railway significant for Tehran, Kabul & region

"The Khaf-Herat railway’s significance is not only for Iran & Afghanistan, but for the greater region," he tweeted.

"As a gateway that'll boost trade and people-to-people exchanges, it will also contribute to regional stability & development. Turning our frontiers into bridges is a priority," Zarif added.

Iranian Transport and Urban Development Minister Mohammad Eslami said the government has invested over 28 trillion rials (over $666.6 million) for the completion of the Khaf-Herat railway project which is due to be officially inaugurated tomorrow.

The 222-kilometers-long Khaf-Herat is part of the Iran-Afghanistan rail corridor. The project started in the fiscal year of 2007-2008, connects Iran’s eastern city of Khaf to Afghanistan’s western city of Ghoryan.

According to Minister Eslami, the inauguration ceremony will be attended by the presidents of the two countries as well as the two sides’ transport ministers.

HJ/