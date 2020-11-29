'Shameful' that some refuse to stand against terrorism: Zarif

Iranian Foreign Minister said that it is shameful that some refuse to stand against terrorism and hide behind calls for restraint.

In a tweet on Saturday, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif wrote, “Terror attack on our scientist was indubitably designed & planned by a terrorist regime & executed by criminal accomplices.

Martyr Fakhrizadeh expose false supporters of human rights

IRGC Quds Force Commander said that Martyr Fakhrizadeh exposed the false supporters of human rights, democracy, and freedom.

Leader urges probe into scientist terror attack

Leader of Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has called for an immediate investigation into a terrorist attack, which led to the martyrdom of a top Iranian physicist.

In a message on Saturday, the Leader extended solemn condolences over the martyrdom of Iranian scientist, Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, to his bereaved family, his colleagues and students, and to the Iranian nation.

Iran must limit IAEA’s access to its nuclear facilities

Iranian Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Commission Spokesman said that the Islamic Republic must reduce IAEA’s inspections to a minimum.

EU calls assassination of Fakhrizadeh ‘a criminal act’

A Spokesperson for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy of the European Union issued a statement on Saturday, calling the assassination of martyr Fakhrizadeh ‘a criminal act’.

Iran knows how to punish aggressors of scientist's attack

Ali Rabiei vowed that aggressors of the Friday terror attack of Iranian scientists will definitely be punished, and it is Iran that defines where and how the punishment will happen.

COVID-19 daily deaths drop below 400 after nearly a month

According to the latest announced figures by the Iranian Health Ministry, daily death toll of the COVID-19 has dropped belowe 400 for the first time since Oct. 31.

Iran calls on intl. community to condemn terror attack

Iranian Embassy to France on Saturday called for international community to condemn assassination of Iranian prominent nuclear scientist ‘Mohsen Fakhrizadeh’.

