Iraqi Kurdistan slams assassination of Iranian scientist

"We condemn the assassination of the Iranian nuclear scientist and offer our condolences to the people and government of Iran and Dr. Fakhrizadeh's family," the statement said.

The assassination of Fakhrizadeh has provoked many reactions in the region and the world but in the meantime, the silence of many human rights defenders in not condemning this assassination is debatable.

On Friday, Iran's Defense Ministry confirmed that top scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh head of Organization of Defensive Innovation and Research (SPND), was targeted on Friday in a multi-pronged attack involving at least one explosion and small fire by a number of assailants in Absard city of Damavand County, Tehran province.

In a clash between the scientist’s bodyguard team and the assassins, Fakhrizadeh was seriously wounded and transferred to the hospital immediately after the attack but was martyred due to the wounds he had sustained in the terrorist assault.

