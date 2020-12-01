Silence in face of terrorist acts threatening peace in region

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf in a message to the UN Secretary General António Guterres on Monday said that silence in the face of terrorist acts threatens peace and security in the region.

Russia strongly condemns terrorist attack on Fakhrizadeh

Russian Foreign Ministry in a statement on Monday condemned the assassination of Iranian prominent nuclear and defense scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh.

Envoy urges intl. community to condemn Fakhrizadeh terror

Iran's Permanent Representative to International Organizations urged the international community to condemn the assassination of the Iranian nuclear scientist.

Mousavi terms science,defense power as Iran authority pillars

Iran Army Chief Commander called science and defense power as two vital factors of Iran's authority that the enemies try to target it through assassinating scientists.

JCPOA Joint Commission meeting to be held on Dec. 16

The next meeting of the Joint Commission of the JCPOA will be held in Vienna on December 16.

Assault on Iranian scientist clear violation of UN charter

Iran Embassy in Tajikistan called the assassination of Martyr Fakhrizadeh an obvious example of state terrorism and a clear violation of international law, contrary to the UN Charter and other internationally accepted laws.

MP urges S. Korea to release Iranian frozen assets

In a video conference with the chairman of the South Korean parliament's Foreign Affairs and Unification Committee, Iranian MP Mojtaba Zonnour urged the country to release the Iranian frozen assets as soon as possible.

Iran to determine time, place of response to assassination

Stating that the punishment of perpetrators of Iranian scientist assassination is definite, Commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) said that Iran determines the time and place of response.

Iran COVID-19 update: 13,321 infections, 371 deaths

The Iranian Health Ministry has confirmed 13,321 COVID-19 infections and 371 deaths due to the disease in the past 24 hours.

Enemies sought to assassinate Fakhrizadeh for 20 yrs

Secretary of Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) said that enemies had sought to assassinate scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh for the past 20 years.

Iran’s petchem production capacity increases by 10mn tons

Production capacity of petrochemicals since the beginning of the current year (started March 21, 2020) has increased by 10 million tons.

