Bahrain condemns assassination of Martyr Fakhrizadeh

The Bahraini Foreign Ministry condemned the assassination of the Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh in a statement on Monday.

The statement emphasized the need to reduce tension and ensure security in the region.

Given the current situation, Bahrain calls on all parties to exercise maximum restraint and to refrain from escalating tension and instability in the region, the statement added.

Iranian nuclear scientist, Mohsen Fakhrizadeh-Mahabadi, was martyred in a terrorist attack on Friday.

Fakhrizadeh-Mahavadi was targeted on Friday in a multi-pronged attack involving at least one explosion and small fire by a number of assailants in Absard city of Damavand County, Tehran province.

