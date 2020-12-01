Iran’s Army GF becomes self-sufficient in producing equipment

Brigadier General Kioumars Heidari made the remarks on Tue. in a ceremony held on the occasion of martyrdom of Iran’s prominent nuclear scientist ‘Mohsen Fakhrizadeh’.”

He pointed to the salient scientific and defense measures taken by martyr Fakhrizadeh and added, “We, in the Army Ground Force, have focused on the three principles of adherence to jurisprudence, meritocracy and justice-based concept.”

Turning to this point that combat and defense capabilities of the Army Ground Force have been grown significantly in the past three years, Brigadier General Heidari emphasized.

Army Ground Force has taken giant infrastructural activities in various fields, he said, adding, “Presently, Army Ground Force has reached a level of high capability that can dispatch ultra-heavy military parts and equipment to any part of the country in the shortest possible time, if needed.”

Army Ground Force Commander Brigadier General Heidari reiterated that Army Ground Force has also reached self-sufficiency in producing military parts and equipment in line with countering enemies’ threats.

