Building up defense capabilities proportional to threats

Referring to the Army-staged Zolfaghar 99 military, Brigadier General Kioumars Heidari said, "In this exercise, the ground forces were able to achieve the desired successes and goals."

He added that Zolfaghar 99 military drill in various areas of land, air, sea and defence was successful and had a good reflection in the international arena.

He also pointed to the readiness of the ground forces to face the threats in the region, saying, "The army ground forces always monitor the developments in the region and build the necessary defence capabilities in proportion to the leading conflicts and threats."

