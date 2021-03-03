Army achieves important technologies in helicopter field

Speaking in a local ceremony among elites and talented soldiers of Army Ground Forces on Wed., Forces Brigadier General Kiumars Heidari said that Army Ground Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran welcomes capacities and capabilities of elites nationwide.

He reiterated that Iran’s Army Ground Forces has gained salient achievements and important technologies in the field of producing helicopters.

Today, the process of war in the world has been changed and developed significantly, he said, adding, “Under such circumstances, each force must strengthen and improve itself in proportion to the wars facing ahead.”

The Army Ground Force, as a powerful force, changed the structure of its units from traditional to the modern methods in the world, observing requirements of international standards, Brigadier General Heidari emphasized.

In addition, Iran’s Army Ground Forces has turned its units into rapid reaction and special forces and as a result of this change, it has acquired great technologies in the fields of armor, artillery, missiles and helicopters in line with defending borders of the Islamic Republic of Iran, he continued.

“Benefiting from long-range and pinpointing missiles as well as installing advanced night-vision cameras, today, Army Air Force is considered as the largest and most important helicopter fleet in West Asian region.”

