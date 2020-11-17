Protecting security of borders, Ground Force’s main priority

Brigadier General Kiomars Heidari made the remarks on Tue. in his visit to Western border area and Ghasr-e-Shirin and emphasized that provision of security in border areas is the main mission of Iran’s Army Ground Forces.

Security and defense is the main mission of Iran’s Army Ground Forces, he said, adding, “Security is the most important mission of the Army Ground Forces. That is to say that we ensure security of the country against enemy’s threats.”

“Our mission is very sacred, because, enemy has targeted security, economy and culture of the country, so that we should stand against external threats firmly and must be accountable,” Brigadier General Heidari stressed.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he pointed to protecting, preserving and providing security of borders round-the-clock and reiterated, “Our important priority is to protect and preserve security of borders incessantly and we are duty bound to take giant steps in preserving security of borders within the framework of stipulated rules and regulations.”

As long as the Armed Forces are stationed at borders, people of the country will live in complete security, Commander of the Iranian Army's Ground Forces added.

MA/84113871