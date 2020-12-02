Beligian FM slams martyr Fakhrizadeh's assassin.

The Iranian and Belgian foreign ministers also discussed consular issues between the two countries during the telephone conversation.

The Belgian Foreign Ministry had previously condemned the assassination of Fakhrizadeh.

On Tuesday night, the European Union's foreign policy chief strongly condemned the assassination of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh and stated that this is a criminal act.

Joseph Borrell raised this issue at a roundtable discussion on EU foreign policy developments over the past decade, adding: "Unfortunately, this is not a problem-solving method. We cannot prevent Iran from becoming nuclear by killing the experts of their nuclear scientists."

Without directly referring to the perpetrators of this assassination, he stated that some do not want JCPOA to be revived, while we tried to keep this agreement alive despite the withdrawal of the United States from the deal.

Martyr Fakhrizadeh, one of Iran's scientists, was martyred in a terrorist attack in the Absard region of Tehran province on Friday evening.

