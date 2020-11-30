Europe’s response to terror of Iranian scientist sickening

Professor Rodney Shakespeare, a renowned political commentator and visiting professor of binary economics at Trisakti University, believes that the assassination of Iranian Scientist, Mohsen Fakhrizadeh was carried out by the Israeli regime in full coordination with the United States and Saudi Arabia.

The following is the full text of the interview:

Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, a senior Iranian expert specialized in nuclear technology was assassinated in a terrorist attack on Friday afternoon. What is your take on this?

This cowardly assassination was done by Israel. Occupying and annexing the land of others whilst carrying out a creeping genocide in Gaza.

Israel has always wanted a war; Saudi Arabia has always wanted a war; and Trump has always wanted a war. But they lack an excuse for starting one. So a dirty, slimy killing is done in order to goad Iran into a response which could then be used to justify an attack.

If there is no response from Iran then it is certain that there will be some sort of (Mossad-organised) false flag incident for which Iran will be blamed thereby enabling Israel, Saudi and the USA to attack Iran.

However, it is also certain that neither Israel nor Saudi Arabia (two bully-boy regimes) will attack Iran by themselves – they will want to be sure that the USA is also involved.

At present, only one thing restrains an attack on Iran and that is the certainty that, if it happens, a large past of West Asia (particularly America’s brutal, autocratic allies) will go up in flames.

Israeli media had announced that the plan for the assassination had failed last year. They also claimed that the name of Fakhrizadeh had been released to Israeli spy agency Mossad by the United Nations. What do you think?

Israel did it; Saudi connived at it -- and Trump is delighted. He wants war so that he can pose as a Great President who (allegedly) is keeping America safe and so have an excuse to remain in the White House.

(NB. Trump’s legal campaign to overthrow the recent American election has a great weakness – lack of time to actually get the evidence particularly in relation to the Dominion computers. A war would give him more time to fight the legal cases.)

Iran calls on the international community - especially EU- to end their shameful double standards & condemn this act of state terror. How do you think the international community should react to this crime?

European hypocrisy is sickening. All the time Europe shows creepy-crawly sycophancy to Israel and a complete unwillingness to ever stand up to the outrageous bullying of the USA.

What appropriate response do you think Iran should make?

My feeling is that Israel and Saudi see the situation as their last chance for a war so, even if Iran makes no open response, they will still be bent on precipitating a war in some way.

Interview by Amir Muhammad Esmaeili