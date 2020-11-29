Oman condemns assassination of Iranian scientist

In a phone talk with his Iranian counterpart, Mohammad Javad Zarif, the Omani diplomat offered solemn condolence to the Iranian government and nation over the recent terrorist attack, saying that terrorism, in any form, is unacceptable and heinous act.

On Saturday, foreign ministers of Qatar, Syria, and the chief of Hamas Political Bureau also expressed their condolences over Fakhrizadeh’s assassination in separate phone talks with Zarif.

Fakhrizadeh-Mahavadi was targeted on Friday in a multi-pronged attack involving at least one explosion and small fire by a number of assailants in Absard city of Damavand County, Tehran province.

