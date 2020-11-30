Filmmakers offer condolence over martyrdom of Fakhrizadeh

A number of Iranian actors and filmmakers such as Parviz Parastui, Ebrahim Hatamikia, and Majid Majidi expressed their condolence over the martyrdom of Iranian defense and nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh in a statement on Sunday.

Iranian nuclear scientist, Mohsen Fakhrizadeh-Mahabadi, was martyred in a terrorist attack on Friday.

Fakhrizadeh-Mahavadi was targeted on Friday in a multi-pronged attack involving at least one explosion and small fire by a number of assailants in Absard city of Damavand County, Tehran province.

