  1. Politics
Nov 30, 2020, 5:47 AM

Filmmakers offer condolence over martyrdom of Fakhrizadeh

Filmmakers offer condolence over martyrdom of Fakhrizadeh

TEHRAN, Nov. 30(MNA) – A number of Iranian actors and filmmakers expressed their condolence over the martyrdom of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh on Sunday.

A number of Iranian actors and filmmakers such as Parviz Parastui, Ebrahim Hatamikia, and Majid Majidi expressed their condolence over the martyrdom of Iranian defense and nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh in a statement on Sunday.

Iranian nuclear scientist, Mohsen Fakhrizadeh-Mahabadi, was martyred in a terrorist attack on Friday.

Fakhrizadeh-Mahavadi was targeted on Friday in a multi-pronged attack involving at least one explosion and small fire by a number of assailants in Absard city of Damavand County, Tehran province.

FA/ 5083745

News Code 166534

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 5 + 13 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News