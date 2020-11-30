Senior Iraqi cleric condoles Iran Leader on scientist terror

In a message to Ayatollah Khamenei on Monday, Ayatollah Ghapanchi, the Friday Prayer leader of Najaf, said, "We are very saddened by the news of the assassination of the great scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh.”

“We extend our condolences to you [Leader] and the faithful and zealous nation of Iran for the martyrdom of this great scientist and stand by you in the face of Global Arrogance,” he added.

Fakhrizadeh, who headed the Iranian Defense Ministry’s Organization of Defensive Innovation and Research (known by its acronym SPND), was targeted on Friday in a multi-pronged attack involving at least one explosion and small fire by a number of assailants in Absard city of Damavand County, Tehran province.

A long list of countries and international bodies have condemned the heinous terrorist attack, saying such moves are aimed at destablization of peace and security.

