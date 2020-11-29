Cuban FM slams terrorist assault against Iranian Scientist

Reacting to the assassination of Mohsen Fakhri Zadeh, the prominent Iranian nuclear scientist, Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez wrote in his tweeter account, “We strongly condemn the terrorist attack in which the prominent Iranian scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh assassinated.”

"We are against all forms and manifestations of terrorism," he added.

The foreign ministers of Venezuela, South Africa, Qatar, Syria, the Yemeni National Salvation Government, and the head of Hamas' political bureau were among the officials who condemned the terrorist attack.

Fakhrizadeh was targeted on Friday in a multi-pronged attack involving at least one explosion and small fire by a number of assailants in Absard city of Damavand County, Tehran province.

According to the Public Relations Office of the Ministry of Defense, the prominent physicist, who headed its Organization of Defensive Innovation and Research (SPND), was sent to hospital immediately but was martyred due to the wounds he had sustained in the terrorist assault.

