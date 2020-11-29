Iran registers 12,950 new COVID-19 infections, 389 deaths

The Ministry’s spokesperson Sima Lari said in her daily briefing that the total number of confirmed cases of the disease has hit 948,749 so far.

She said that the pandemic has claimed 389 lives in 24 hours while the total death toll stands at 47,874.

658,292 people have recovered from the disease, she said, noting that 6,081,952 tests have been carried out to detect the disease across the country.

She went on to say that 1,795 new cases have been hospitalized in the past 24 hours while 58,59 people are in critical condition.

According to the latest figures on Sunday, 62,686,326people have so far been infected with the novel coronavirus globally, with the deaths passed 1,460,387 and recoveries amounting to 43,298,072.

ZZ/5083563