US may see ‘surge upon surge’ of virus in weeks ahead: Fauci

Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Dr. Anthony Fauci told ABC’s “This Week” that the level of infection in the US would not “all of a sudden turn around.”

“So clearly in the next few weeks, we’re going to have the same sort of thing. And perhaps even two or three weeks down the line ... we may see a surge upon a surge,” he said.

The number of new COVID-19 cases reported in the United States topped 200,000 for the first time Friday, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. Since January, when the first infections were reported in the US, the nation’s total number of cases has surpassed 13.7 million. More than 2735,000 people have died.

