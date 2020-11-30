Iran COVID-19 update: 13,321 infections, 371 deaths

Health Ministry Spokesperson Sima Lari made the announcement on Monday, saying that the total coronavirus cases in the country have so far reached 962,070 with the death toll standing at 48,246.

According to Lari, 5,852 patients are in critical condition while 668,151 patients have recovered.

So far, over 6.12 million tests have been taken across the country to detect infected cases, she added.

According to the latest figures, more than 63.15 million people have so far been infected with the novel coronavirus globally, with the deaths reaching 1,466,743and recoveries amounting to 43,626,122.

