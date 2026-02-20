Son of ex-Zimbabwe president arrested for attempted coup

South African authorities have detained Bellarmine Chatunga Mugabe, the youngest son of former President of Zimbabwe Robert Mugabe, in a case that underscores the intersection of elite legacy, law enforcement procedure, and cross-border legal sensitivity.

The arrest followed a shooting at a private residence in Johannesburg, with police confirming that two men were taken into custody and would face attempted murder charges, according to AP.

Police said an employee at the house sustained a single gunshot wound and was left in critical condition. Authorities identified the victim as the gardener and described the incident as arising from an “altercation,” while noting that the motive remained unclear.

Officers added that it was not immediately evident how many shots had been fired in total.

A spokesperson at the scene stated that both suspects were initially detained for questioning before being placed under formal arrest.

As is standard practice in South Africa, police declined to publicly name the individuals pending their court appearance. The absence of an identified weapon quickly became central to the investigation. “They have not told us where the gun is,” police spokesperson Col. Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said. “We cannot definitely say who shot.”

MA/PR