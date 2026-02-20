Iran, Russia FMs discuss nuclear talks with US by phone

During the phone call, the two top Iranian and Russian diplomats exchanged their views on a host of issues including bilateral ties and issues of mutual interests.

Later, the Iranian foreign ministry released a readout of the call, saying that Araghchi explained the Islamic Republic of Iran's stance on nuclear issues and emphasized Iran's seriousness in advancing talks to achieve a fair and balanced agreement, while securing respect for Iran's rights and interests in accordance with the Non-Proliferation Treaty.

The Iranian minister also appreciated Russia's constructive and positive positions in international bodies and briefed his Russian counterpart on the latest developments related to the Iran-US nuclear talks.

Russian Foreign Ministry on Friday emphasized Moscow's support for the negotiation process to find just solutions and respect for Iran’s legitimate rights.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, in an interview with a Saudi network on Wednesday, said that the United States and Israel committed a dangerous act by attacking Iran's nuclear sites, adding that Tehran has always declared its adherence to the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT).

