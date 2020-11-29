  1. Politics
Parl. to hold session on strategic plan to counter sanctions

TEHRAN, Nov. 29 (MNA) – A member of Presiding Board of Iranian Parliament Islamic Revolution Popular Faction said that the Faction will hold a session tomorrow on Nov. 30 to discuss a strategic action plan to counter sanctions imposed against Iran.

Abbas Goudarzi broke the news on Sunday and added, “In this meeting, which will be held at the level of the General Assembly, members of the Faction will discuss about the strategic action plan to counter sanctions imposed against the country.”

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf will deliver a speech in the meeting, he added.

A strategic double-urgency plan to deal with sanctions was discussed in today’s open session of the Parliament, he said, adding, “Accordingly, the plan was approved and an extraordinary meeting of the Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Commission was held today as well.”

He went on to say that Parliament will hold an extraordinary session on Monday to review the details of this strategic plan.

