Iran Army Navy visits India's maritime industry

Admiral Shahram Irani, visited the Indian Navy’s naval industries complex on a visit to the south Asian country on Friday.

During this visit, while visiting the different sections and overhauls of warships and combat vessels, he was briefed on India’s latest technical and industrial achievements in the fields of design, hull construction, propulsion systems, electronic equipment, and technical support.

In a joint meeting with commanders and managers of Indian naval industries, Admiral Irani pointed out the importance of maritime diplomacy in developing regional cooperation and stated, "Expanding technical and industrial interactions between navies can play an effective role in enhancing maritime security and exchanging specialized experiences."

During this visit, officials of the Indian Navy’s naval industries briefed him on the construction process of destroyers, frigates, and logistics vessels, as well as the fleet’s overhaul and modernization capabilities. The two sides also discussed and exchanged views on areas of cooperation in the fields of specialized training, transferring technical experiences, and holding joint exercises.

The Iranian navy commander is visiting India to attend three maritime events in Feb 2026. Indian Navy inaugurated the MILAN Village on 15 Feb 2026 at the Eastern Naval Command, as part of its flagship international naval exercise, MILAN 2026.

