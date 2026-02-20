  1. Technology
Feb 20, 2026, 4:27 PM

Iran Army Navy visits India's maritime industry

Iran Army Navy visits India's maritime industry

TEHRAN, Feb. 20 (MNA) – Commander of the Iranian Army Navy Admiral Shahram Irani has visited various parts of the construction, repair, and logistics of the Indian Navy’s maritime industry.

Admiral Shahram Irani, visited the Indian Navy’s naval industries complex on a visit to the south Asian country on Friday. 

During this visit, while visiting the different sections and overhauls of warships and combat vessels, he was briefed on India’s latest technical and industrial achievements in the fields of design, hull construction, propulsion systems, electronic equipment, and technical support.

In a joint meeting with commanders and managers of Indian naval industries, Admiral Irani pointed out the importance of maritime diplomacy in developing regional cooperation and stated, "Expanding technical and industrial interactions between navies can play an effective role in enhancing maritime security and exchanging specialized experiences."

During this visit, officials of the Indian Navy’s naval industries briefed him on the construction process of destroyers, frigates, and logistics vessels, as well as the fleet’s overhaul and modernization capabilities. The two sides also discussed and exchanged views on areas of cooperation in the fields of specialized training, transferring technical experiences, and holding joint exercises.

The Iranian navy commander is visiting India to attend three maritime events in Feb 2026. Indian Navy inaugurated the MILAN Village on 15 Feb 2026 at the Eastern Naval Command, as part of its flagship international naval exercise, MILAN 2026. 

MNA/FNA1771577643586054667

News ID 241972

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News