Iran, Russia hold bilateral consultations on Caspian Sea

Within the framework of strengthening strategic and regional cooperation, a bilateral consultation meeting between Iran and Russia on Caspian Sea issues and the Tehran Convention for the Protection of the Caspian Sea Environment was held in Moscow on Thursday, hosted by the Russian Foreign Ministry.

In the meeting, the Iranian delegation, headed by Azami, Head of the Caspian Sea Department at the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and the Russian side, headed by Sergey Kononuchenko, Special Representative of the Russian Foreign Minister for Climate Change, exchanged views on holding the seventh session of the Conference of the Parties to the Tehran Convention hosted by Iran, establishing the Tehran Convention Secretariat in the region, the joint responsibility and collective efforts of the Caspian Sea littoral states in preserving and protecting the Caspian Sea environment, the implementation of the Tehran Convention protocols in combating Caspian Sea pollution, and plans related to combating the consequences and effects of the decline in the Caspian Sea water level.

