Houthis say attacked Saudi Aramco facility with rocket

Brigadier General Yahya Saree said Yemeni fighters fired a 'Quds 2' rocket at a distribution station of Aramco on Monday.

"With God's help and support, the missile force was able to target the Aramco distribution station in Jeddah with a Quds 2 missile, which entered service recently after successful operational experiments in the Saudi depth, which have not been announced yet," He tweeted on Monday.

He informed that the missile hit the target accurately, making ambulances and firefighting vehicles to rush to the targeted area immediately.

MNA