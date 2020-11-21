Iran-Europe Business Forum to boost Iran's non-oil exports

Mirhadi Seyedi stated, "With the cooperation of the International Center (ITC) and the support of the European Union, the Iran-Europe Business Forum will be held on December 14 to 16 so as to increase Iran's non-oil exports through creating the necessary platform for trade, scientific and technological cooperation.

According to Seyedi, the three-day meeting will be focused on specialized meetings on topics related to economic and trade relations between Iran and Europe, as well as special meetings on national export strategy in the fields of industrial sectors (auto parts and petrochemicals), agricultural sectors (medicinal plants, fruits, and vegetables), tourism services and services (ICT).

Emphasizing the uniqueness of this event for Iranian and European businesses, Seyedi said, "This meeting will allow Iranian and European companies to exchange ideas, expertise as well as identifying and communicating with potential business partners.”

He also noted that Iran-Europe Business Forum will revive talks and build mutual trust between companies, therefore, it can lead to the restoration of Iran-Europe trade relations, strengthening economic ties between the two sides, while paving the way for broader trade and investment ties.

It is worth mentioning that Iran's foreign trade with Europe in the first seven months of the Iranian calendar year (March 20-October 21) amounted to 15.9 million tons worth over $8.8 billion.

Among European countries, the main export destinations were Turkey with $1,489, 372,408 billion, followed by Russia, Germany, and Italy.

During this period, Iran has exported goods to 37 European countries, including Austria, Germany, Bosnia, and Herzegovina, Belgium, Switzerland, Denmark, France, Spain, the United Kingdom, Italy, the Netherlands, Sweden, Slovakia, and Norway.

