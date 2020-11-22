Iran exports $100,000 worth of sedans to Spain: IRICA

Seyyed Rouhollah Latifi broke the news on Sunday and added that about 1,300 passenger cars, valued at $5,722,007, were exported to nine foreign countries last year, $100,000 worth of which was exported to Spain.”

He went on to say that about 1,300 passenger cars, as weigh as 1,573 tons, were exported to nine countries in this period including Hong Kong, Taiwan, Syria, United Arab Emirates, Spain, China, Iraq and Turkey.

Iraq imported passenger cars from Iran, valued at $3,122,900, last year, followed by Azerbaijan Republic, valued at $1,159,400, and Syria, valued at $981,825, IRICA spokesman added.

