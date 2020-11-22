Iran-Afghanistan coop. of particular importance: Atmar

In a tweet on late Saturday, Atmar wrote, "I would like to thank my dear friend and brother Dr Zarif for congratulating me on receiving Afghan Parliament members' votes of confidence."

"Our friendship and cooperation are of particular importance for the further development of relations between our countries," he added.

"I appreciate the role of His Excellency in this regard," he said.

In a phone conversation, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif congratulated his Afghan counterpart Atmar on keeping his position as Minister of Foreign Affairs after receiving votes of confidence on Saturday.

Zarif re-voiced Iran's readiness for continuing mutual ties with Afghanistan.

