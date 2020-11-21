  1. Politics
Zarif congratulates Atmar on keeping his position as FM

TEHRAN, Nov. 21 (MNA) – Iranian FM Zarif congratulated his Afghan counterpart Atmar on keeping his position as Minister of Foreign Affairs after receiving votes of confidence on Saturday.

In a phone conversation, Iranian FM Mohammad Javad Zarif congratulated Mohammad Hanif Atmar for receiving Afghan Parliament members' votes of confidence and keeping his position as Minister of Foreign Affairs.

As reported, Atmar could gain 197 valid votes, 16 invalid votes, and nine white votes of Afghan MPs.

In this phone talk, Zarif re-voiced Iran's readiness for continuing mutual ties with Afghanistan.

Atmar, for his part, expressed gratitude and hoped for ever-increasing mutual cooperation.

